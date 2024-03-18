New York City awarded $77M in grants to electrify school buses, build first truck charging depot

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is turning up the power in its plan to bring more electric vehicles in the future.

The city is receiving $77 million in grants to expand the number of electric school buses and trucks on its streets, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday.

The Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Grant Program is providing $61 million and will add 180 new electric school buses to the city's fleet and quadruple the number of electric school buses.

An additional $15 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant Program will help build a groundbreaking, freight-focused electric truck and vehicle charging depot at the Hunts Point Food Distribution Center,

"I have always said that I am a five-borough mayor, and with this funding, we are building an even brighter future for the Bronx and our entire city," said Adams. "These grants will help us put more electric school buses on our streets, turn one of the world's largest food distribution centers into one of the world's greenest facilities, deliver cleaner air for our children, and help undo a long history of environmental racism in the South Bronx. This is what it looks like when leaders from City Hall to the halls of Congress work together to 'Get Stuff Done' for New York City."

Other efforts to increase electric vehicles in the city began in 2021 when former Mayor Bill de Blasio launched a $75 million program. That investment included 300 electric vehicles to replace fossil fuel-powered models, 275 fast vehicle chargers, 20 portable vehicle chargers, 11 new solar charging carports, three electric buses to replace diesel models and 78 electric ambulances.

"Sustainability touches every part of our school system, from the lessons being taught in our classes, to the waste reduction programs in our cafeterias, to solar energy supporting our schools, and now, to electric buses bringing our kids to and from school each day," added New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks. "It is essential that we make every effort to do right by our kids, and these generous awards from the federal government will help our city and nation transition to a more sustainable future for our young people to inherit."

The city also received $1.5 million from the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation's Ride and Drive Electric Program to support planning and coordination efforts.

