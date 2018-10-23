New York City to offer unlimited sick leave to 9/11 victims

EMBED </>More Videos

The policy will affect workers who took part in rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City,Mayor Bill De Blasio has agreed to provide unlimited sick leave to city employees who have September 11th related illnesses.

The policy will affect workers who took part in rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero.

The mayor's announcement came just hours after union members, first responders and local leaders held a rally on the steps of City Hall.

Activists say the change may be too late from some people suffering illnesses caused by toxic dust.

"Did we have to put pressure on somebody who should have did the right thing in the beginning?", said John Feal of the Feal Good Foundation. "This is unacceptable."

The new leave policy applies to two EMS unions and DC 37, the city's largest municipal public employee union.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
september 11illnesssick leaveNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
The Countdown: NY gov, senate candidates face off in debates
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Father killed, 5-year-old son wounded in Bronx shooting
Mega Millions drawing: Jackpot worth record $1.6 billion
Friends of LI woman killed during girls' getaway trip speak out
Photo goes viral after no one shows up to boy's party
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
Suspected murderer on the run after woman fatally shot in NJ
Show More
5-year-old boy dies from rare cancer in 17 days
'No, no, no!': College athlete was on the phone with her mom before she was killed
Staten Island Ferris wheel project officially dead
80 displaced in massive NJ fire that destroyed 5 buildings
Sandra Day O'Connor announces likely Alzheimer's diagnosis
More News