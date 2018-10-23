New York City to offer unlimited sick leave to 9/11 victims

New York City,Mayor Bill De Blasio has agreed to provide unlimited sick leave to city employees who have September 11th related illnesses.The policy will affect workers who took part in rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero.The mayor's announcement came just hours after union members, first responders and local leaders held a rally on the steps of City Hall.Activists say the change may be too late from some people suffering illnesses caused by toxic dust."Did we have to put pressure on somebody who should have did the right thing in the beginning?", said John Feal of the Feal Good Foundation. "This is unacceptable."The new leave policy applies to two EMS unions and DC 37, the city's largest municipal public employee union.----------