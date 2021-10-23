Teen arrested in Manhattan elevator shooting after 10 months on the run

By
Teen arrested in elevator shooting after 10 months on the run

UPPER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Moussa Cisse had nothing to say as he walked out of the 32 Precinct - he was finally in handcuffs after 10 months on the run.

He was smiling even though he was accused of murder and attempted murder.

Investigators say back in January, the 19-year-old was in the building on West 150th Street when he got into an argument with a couple claiming the pair blocked him from entering the elevator.

The dispute escalated with the boyfriend punching Cisse in the face. That is when Cisse pulled out a gun, firing shots at the couple. The man survived, but the woman, 29-year-old Shadina Smith was also hit and rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Police say Cisse did not live in the building, and it was unclear why he was there, but he managed to elude the law for months, until Friday, when police got a call about a stolen BMX X5.

Officers arrived to Riverside Drive, less than two miles from the shooting location, and found Cisse sleeping in an SUV.

He was taken into custody, and police say his fingerprints are linked to the fatal shooting back in January.



The teen now faces a slew of charges, for making a split decision that may be life-changing.

