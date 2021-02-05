Society

New Yorkers making sure troops feel the love this Valentine's Day

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- In a year that has been difficult for all of us, there is a big New York effort to make sure our troops feel the love this Valentine's Day. Tens of thousands of cards are being collected.

'Support our Troops' delivered 30,000 love letters for the military last February, and New Yorkers are pulling out all of the crafts to make it happen again - markers, stickers googly eyes, pom-poms, and crayons...it's an art of appreciation with words of gratitude.

New York Entercom Radio Station 'Kelly Ford in the Morning' is encouraging listeners to work in groups to get cards sent in on time. Homemade cards from school kids to professional are being signed, sealed and ready to deliver to troops.

More than 500 kids at Francis Lewis PS 79 in Whitestone, Queens made cards thanking soldiers for their service.

New York first responders who know all too well the sacrifices of military life also shared their support.

NYPD District 19 made cards for the troops. Anyone can participate. Cards will be delivered to troops all over.

Ford rallies her radio listeners daily on social media using hashtag #947LoveOurTroops - she also found several country radio stars like Little Big Town to send messages to New Yorkers to encourage more valentines

Here's how you can send in yours:

Support Our Troops
c/o NY Country 947 Valentines For the Troops
13791 N. Nebraska Ave
Tampa, FL 33613

