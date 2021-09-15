NYFF's Currents selections for 2021

NEW YORK -- Film at Lincoln Center announcesfor the 59th New York Film Festival, which runs September 24 - October 10, 2021."Currents is the section of the festival that attests to cinema's continued capacity for reinvention,"said Dennis Lim, NYFF Director of Programming. "The features and shorts in this year's program take many forms - everything from reimagined fables to archival experiments - and you'll find some of the most personal films in the festival here, as well as some of the most political. We hope that audiences will share the sense of surprise and discovery that we experienced in putting together this lineup."Here is more about the Currents slate for 2021, in a release from NYFF:-*-The Currents section includes 15 features and 36 short films representing 27 countries, and complements the Main Slate, tracing a more complete picture of contemporary cinema with an emphasis on new and innovative forms and voices. The section presents a diverse offering of short and feature-length productions by filmmakers and artists working at the vanguard of the medium.Currents also showcases eight shorts programs, with work from notable new talents including two new films by British artist and filmmaker Morgan Quaintance; the latest work in a trilogy of experimental narrative shorts by Daniel Chew and Micaela Durand; a mesmerizing in-camera collage by the Mexican Indigenous filmmaking collective Los Ingrvidos; a ruminative essay on colonial traces in archival photographs from Philippine filmmaker Shireen Seno; Virgil Vernier with his thought provoking examination of the 2005 riots in Parisian suburbs; as well as artist Tiffany Sia's incisive video essay on the 2019 Hong Kong protests.Presented by Film at Lincoln Center, the New York Film Festival highlights the best in world cinema and takes place September 24 October 10, 2021. An annual bellwether of the state of cinema that has shaped film culture since 1963, the festival continues an enduring tradition of introducing audiences to bold and remarkable works from celebrated filmmakers as well as fresh new talent.FILM AT LINCOLN CENTERFilm at Lincoln Center is dedicated to supporting the art and elevating the craft of cinema and enriching film culture.Film at Lincoln Center fulfills its mission through the programming of festivals, series, retrospectives, and new releases; the publication of Film Comment; and the presentation of podcasts, talks, special events, and artist initiatives. Since its founding in 1969, this nonprofit organization has brought the celebration of American and international film to the world-renowned Lincoln Center arts complex, making the discussion and appreciation of cinema accessible to a broad audience and ensuring that it remains an essential art form for years to come.Support for the New York Film Festival is generously provided by Official Partners HBO, Campari, The New York Times, and Vanity Fair's Awards Insider; Benefactor Partners Netflix and Citi; Supporting Partners Topic Studios, Hearst, and Radeberger Pilsner; Contributing Partners Dolby, Turner Classic Movies, Manhattan Portage, NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, and UniFrance; and Media Partners Variety, Vulture, Deadline Hollywood, The Hollywood Reporter, WABC-7, The WNET Group, and IndieWire. All NYFF59 documentaries are presented by HBO. American Airlines is the Official Airline of Film at Lincoln Center.