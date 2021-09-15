The Tragedy of Macbeth to Premiere as Opening Night of 59th New York Film Festival

NEW YORK -- Film at Lincoln Center announces Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth as Opening Night of the 59th New York Film Festival, making its World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 24.Here is more about the film that will kick off the festsival, in a release from NYFF:-*-A work of stark chiaroscuro and incantatory rage, Joel Coen's boldly inventive visualization of The Scottish Play is an anguished film that stares, mouth agape, at a sorrowful world undone by blind greed and thoughtless ambition.In meticulously world-weary performances, a strikingly inward Denzel Washington is the man who would be king, and an effortlessly Machiavellian Frances McDormand is his Lady, a couple driven to political assassination - and deranged by guilt - after the cunning prognostications of a trio of "weird sisters" (a virtuoso physical inhabitation by Kathryn Hunter). Though it echoes the forbidding visual designs - and aspect ratios - of Laurence Olivier's classic 1940s Shakespeare adaptations, as well as the bloody medieval madness of Kurosawa's Throne of Blood, Coen's tale of sound and fury is entirely his own- and undoubtedly one for our moment, a frightening depiction of amoral political power-grabbing that, like its hero, ruthlessly barrels ahead into the inferno. An Apple/A24 release."The New York Film Festival is a place where I've been watching movies as an audience member and showing them as a filmmaker for almost 50 years," said director Joel Coen. "It's a real privilege and a thrill to be opening the Festival this year with The Tragedy of.Macbeth.""We can't wait to welcome New York Film Festival audiences back to Lincoln Center this fall, and what a way to do that!" said Eugene Hernandez, Director of the New York Film Festival. "With Joel Coen, Frances McDormand, Denzel Washington, and our friends at Apple and A24 on Opening Night at Alice Tully Hall, we're setting the stage for a momentous return to our roots. Last year was a deeply meaningful edition of NYFF; our Festival traveled to Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and around the country via our Virtual Cinema. This year we're back in our Upper West Side home, but you'll also find us exploring new venues and ways to connect with moviegoers in person, outdoors, and online - stay tuned!""We're proud to open the festival with a film that immediately joins the ranks of the great screen Shakespeares," said Dennis Lim, Director of Programming for the New York Film Festival. "Working with brilliant collaborators, including Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in stunning form, Joel Coen has made an inspired and urgent interpretation of an eternally relevant classic, a moral thriller that speaks directly to our time."Campari is the exclusive spirits partner for the 59th New York Film Festival and the presenting partner of Opening Night, extending its long-standing commitment to the world of film and art.The NYFF Main Slate selection committee, chaired by Dennis Lim, also includes Eugene Hernandez, Florence Almozini, K. Austin Collins, and Rachel Rosen.Presented by Film at Lincoln Center, the New York Film Festival highlights the best in world cinema and takes place September 24 - October 10, 2021. An annual bellwether of the state of cinema that has shaped film culture since 1963, the festival continues an enduring tradition of introducing audiences to bold and remarkable works from celebrated filmmakers as well as fresh new talent.NYFF59 will feature a combination of in-person, outdoor, and virtual screenings, with a comprehensive series of health and safety policies in coordination with state and city medical experts. Visit filmlinc.org for more information.2020 Lovers Rock (Steve McQueen, UK)2019 The Irishman (Martin Scorsese, US)2018 The Favourite (Yorgos Lanthimos, Ireland/UK/US)2017 Last Flag Flying (Richard Linklater, US)2016 13TH (Ava DuVernay, US)2015 The Walk (Robert Zemeckis, US)2014 Gone Girl (David Fincher, US)2013 Captain Phillips (Paul Greengrass, US)2012 Life of Pi (Ang Lee, US)2011 Carnage (Roman Polanski, France/Poland)2010 The Social Network (David Fincher, US)2009 Wild Grass (Alain Resnais, France)2008 The Class (Laurent Cantet, France)2007 The Darjeeling Limited (Wes Anderson, US)2006 The Queen (Stephen Frears, UK)2005 Good Night, and Good Luck. (George Clooney, US)2004 Look at Me (Agns Jaoui, France)2003 Mystic River (Clint Eastwood, US)2002 About Schmidt (Alexander Payne, US)2001 Va savoir (Jacques Rivette, France)2000 Dancer in the Dark (Lars von Trier, Denmark)1999 All About My Mother (Pedro Almod-var, Spain)1998 Celebrity (Woody Allen, US)1997 The Ice Storm (Ang Lee, US)1996 Secrets & Lies (Mike Leigh, UK)1995 Shanghai Triad (Zhang Yimou, China)1994 Pulp Fiction (Quentin Tarantino, US)1993 Short Cuts (Robert Altman, US)1992 Olivier Olivier (Agnieszka Holland, France)1991 The Double Life of Veronique (Krzysztof Kieslowski, Poland/France)1990 Miller's Crossing (Joel Coen, US)1989 Too Beautiful for You (Bertrand Blier, France)1988 Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Pedro Almod-var, Spain)1987 Dark Eyes (Nikita Mikhalkov, Soviet Union)1986 Down by Law (Jim Jarmusch, US)1985 Ran (Akira Kurosawa, Japan)1984 Country (Richard Pearce, US)1983 The Big Chill (Lawrence Kasdan, US)1982 Veronika Voss (Rainer Werner Fassbinder, West Germany)1981 Chariots of Fire (Hugh Hudson, UK)1980 Melvin and Howard (Jonathan Demme, US)1979 Luna (Bernardo Bertolucci, Italy/US)1978 A Wedding (Robert Altman, US)1977 One Sings, the Other Doesn't (Agns Varda, France)1976 Small Change (Franois Truffaut, France)1975 Conversation Piece (Luchino Visconti, Italy)1974 Don't Cry with Your Mouth Full (Pascal Thomas, France)1973 Day for Night (Franois Truffaut, France)1972 Chloe in the Afternoon (Eric Rohmer, France)1971 The Debut (Gleb Panfilov, Soviet Union)1970 The Wild Child (Franois Truffaut, France)1969 Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (Paul Mazursky, US)1968 Capricious Summer (Jiri Menzel, Czechoslovakia)1967 The Battle of Algiers (Gillo Pontecorvo, Italy/Algeria)1966 Loves of a Blonde (Milos Forman, Czechoslovakia)1965 Alphaville (Jean-Luc Godard, France)1964 Hamlet (Grigori Kozintsev, USSR)1963 The Exterminating Angel (Luis Bu-uel, Mexico) FILM AT LINCOLN CENTERFilm at Lincoln Center is dedicated to supporting the art and elevating the craft of cinema and enriching film culture.Film at Lincoln Center fulfills its mission through the programming of festivals, series, retrospectives, and new releases; the publication of Film Comment; and the presentation of podcasts, talks, special events, and artist initiatives. Since its founding in 1969, this nonprofit organization has brought the celebration of American and international film to the world-renowned Lincoln Center arts complex, making the discussion and appreciation of cinema accessible to a broad audience and ensuring that it remains an essential art form for years to come.