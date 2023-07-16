Severe thunderstorms, flash floods expected throughout area Sunday

Several suburban communities in Orange and Rockland counties are closely monitoring the weather Friday and into the weekend. Marcus Solis has the story.

STONY POINT, New York (WABC) -- NYC Emergency Management is advising New Yorkers to prepare for potential severe thunderstorms and flash floods on Sunday.

An AccuWeather Alert has been issued. The Tri-State Area is also under a Flood Watch through Sunday evening.

Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom says pockets of heavy rain are expected to arrive in the area early Sunday and rounds of heavy rain could continue through the early evening.

The majority of the area is under a moderate flash flood risk for Sunday, which means numerous flash floods are likely. One to three inches of rain is expected, but isolated areas could see anywhere from three to five inches. Hail and strong wind is also possible.

Drivers should never drive through flooded roadways .

The latest round of storms come as several communities in Orange and Rockland counties are still cleaning up from flooding that happened nearly a week ago.

In New Jersey, portions of Hudson County are picking up the pieces following storms on Friday night. Residents are also under the threat of more rain.

ALSO READ | Orange County flooding leaves 1 dead as torrential rain falls on Hudson Valley

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.