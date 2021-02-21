Hang glider rescued from tree in Ulster County backyard

The man had been flying around Cragsmoor when he became entangled in branches above a backyard.
The woman who lives in the home heard the hang glider screaming for help and called 911. She says the man told her a strong wind pushed him into the tree.
The man has bumps and bruises but is expected to be okay.
The fire chief says the man is lucky to be alive.
