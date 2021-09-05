13-year-old girl rescued from drainpipe in Mamaroneck

By Eyewitness News
MAMARONECK, New York (WABC) -- A 13-year-old girl was rescued from a drainpipe in Mamaroneck.

The teen fell into the hole feet first, became stuck up to her armpits, and was struggling to keep her head above ground.

It took more than an hour to get the girl out.

Police say she has minor injuries.



Police say the hole had been left open, though now it is covered with a board and cone.

RELATED | NYC mayor launching task force, storm response plan after Ida flooding
After Ida's historic flooding, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday detailed new initiatives he hopes will help avoid similar catastrophes in the future.



