13-year-old girl rescued from drainpipe in Mamaroneck

MAMARONECK, New York (WABC) -- A 13-year-old girl was rescued from a drainpipe in Mamaroneck.The teen fell into the hole feet first, became stuck up to her armpits, and was struggling to keep her head above ground.It took more than an hour to get the girl out.Police say she has minor injuries.Police say the hole had been left open, though now it is covered with a board and cone.