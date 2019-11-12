New Yorkers head to DC to fight for DACA as Supreme Court discusses program

NEW YORK -- People from around the country are heading to Washington to fight for DACA.The Supreme Court is set to discuss the program Tuesday, after President Trump moved to get rid of it.Activists from all over New York boarded busses to DC, including in Jackson Heights, Queens.They want to make sure America is paying attention to what is going on at the Supreme Court.That is where lawyers on both sides of the DACA debate will make their case for the final time.President Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals gave legal status to the children of undocumented immigrants, but the Trump administration called it unlawful and tried to get rid of it.But lower courts have upheld the program.Ending DACA could mean deportation for millions of people who came here as children through no fault of their own.Eyewitness News spoke with one woman who was born in Mexico, but grew up in the Bronx."I came to the United States when I was two years old, so I've been living in the U.S. for more than 20 years. I consider the United States my home," said Yatziri Tovar, of Make the Road New York. "Here is where I went to school, this is where I build a family, where I grew up in my community."New York is one of the plaintiffs on the case.Attorney General Latitia James will attend.A decision not expected until June.----------