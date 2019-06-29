Newark Airport responding to emergency situation

Due to an airport emergency there are currently no arrivals nor departures from Newark Airport.Please check with your carrier before coming to the airport [30] — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) June 29, 2019

UA2098 LGA-IAH had to make an emergency landing at EWR. Best I know--had a flat tire on takeoff(?), friction in the wheel well created some smoke. Flight crew and emergency response teams are top-notch. pic.twitter.com/oR2ndSUU0J — John Murray (@jmurray26) June 29, 2019

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark Airport is responding to an emergency situation, and there are currently no arrivals nor departures.Officials have not provided further details regarding the incident. Eyewitness News has reached out to the FAA and Port Authority Police Department.There are currently no reports of injuries.A passenger tweeted that he was flying from LaGuardia to Houston when his plane made an emergency landing. His photo appears to show passangers evacuated from the plane.