Newark Airport responding to emergency situation

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark Airport is responding to an emergency situation, and there are currently no arrivals nor departures.



Officials have not provided further details regarding the incident. Eyewitness News has reached out to the FAA and Port Authority Police Department.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

A passenger tweeted that he was flying from LaGuardia to Houston when his plane made an emergency landing. His photo appears to show passangers evacuated from the plane.



This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

