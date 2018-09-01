Newark rap concert canceled after alleged shooting, death threats

Rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A Newark concert featuring popular hip-hop artists was canceled, police confirmed, and organizers said someone threatened to kill a performer and concertgoers.

The "Leaders of the New School Back To School Jam" concert, originally scheduled 7 p.m. Saturday at Newark Symphony Hall, was slated to feature artists A Boogie wit da Hoodie, PnB Rock, Funkmaster Flex and more.

Promoters said A Boogie wit da Hoodie, known for his 2017 hit "Drowning," received death threats and someone said they would shoot up the entire venue.

They said thousands of people bought tickets to the event.

Newark Symphony Hall's website lists the concert as canceled.

"We apologize for the late notice, but due to circumstances beyond our control the Leaders of the New School event has been canceled," a statement on the website read.

Police have not confirmed the reason for canceling the concert.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
concertthreatNewarkNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man rapes girl after climbing through Brooklyn window
NYPD change in marijuana arrest policy goes into effect
Man arrested after swastikas carved into FDNY ambulances
Man fatally shot in head outside IHOP in Bronx
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
Meghan McCain's eulogy at dad's funeral: 'America was always great'
DeVos: Schools can use federal money for guns
Show More
VIDEO: Woman smashes bus window, hits man with car
Cancer survivor uses Times Square billboard in search of new kidney
7-year-old boy dies in Dutchess County house fire
NJ couple ordered to give homeless Samaritan all donations
9 people beat father, daughter at Brooklyn bar, police say
More News