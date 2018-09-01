A Newark concert featuring popular hip-hop artists was canceled, police confirmed, and organizers said someone threatened to kill a performer and concertgoers.The "Leaders of the New School Back To School Jam" concert, originally scheduled 7 p.m. Saturday at Newark Symphony Hall, was slated to feature artists A Boogie wit da Hoodie, PnB Rock, Funkmaster Flex and more.Promoters said A Boogie wit da Hoodie, known for his 2017 hit "Drowning," received death threats and someone said they would shoot up the entire venue.They said thousands of people bought tickets to the event.Newark Symphony Hall's website lists the concert as canceled."We apologize for the late notice, but due to circumstances beyond our control the Leaders of the New School event has been canceled," a statement on the website read.Police have not confirmed the reason for canceling the concert.----------