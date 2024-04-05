A 4.8-magnitude earthquake rattled New Jersey, New York City, and much of the Northeast on Friday

New Jersey earthquake causes some structural damage to homes in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three multifamily homes have been evacuated by the city of Newark following Friday's earthquake.

There's some roof damage. One house apparently shifted during the earthquake and is now leaning on the house next door.

The homes are located near the intersection of 7th Avenue and 3rd Street.

Shortly after the earthquake at 10:23 a.m. on Friday, the city received a 911 call to report structural damage.

When firefighters arrived, they evacuated all three buildings.

Ten families are displaced - a total of 25 people, including 3 chidlren.

Among those displaced is a 64-year-old woman who is disabled and had to be physically carried out of the house.

"We live on the second floor. So I had to come and ask somebody to help me because I can't get down the stairs by myself," Yvonne Asberry said.

Asberry was sitting in her car waiting in limbo until she heard from the city where to go.

A big concern for some of the families is finding a hotel or a place to go that will accept their pets.

One man has two cats. Another family has a small dog and so they cannot go to a shelter.

Some families have been given a hotel voucher for three nights.

The city was continuing to inspect buildings for any potential damage and power outages.

The U.S. Geological Survey said over 42 million people might have felt the midmorning quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, or about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of New York City and 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

Earthquakes with magnitudes near or above 5 struck near New York City in 1737, 1783 and 1884, the USGS said. And Friday's stirred memories of the Aug. 23, 2011, earthquake that jolted tens of millions of people from Georgia to Canada. Centered in Virginia, the 5.8-magnitude quake was the strongest earthquake to hit the East Coast since World War II.

Some information from The Associated Press

