7-year-old boy killed, 3 kids among 5 others hurt in New Jersey house fire

EMBED <>More Videos

7-year-old boy killed, 3 kids among 5 others hurt in NJ house fire

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 7-year-old boy died in a fire that tore through a Newark townhouse, injuring five other residents -- including three children -- early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out inside the home on Astor Street at around 4:45 a.m.

Video posted on CitizenApp showed heavy flames shooting from the home.

Firefighters scrambled to get two adults and three children out of the home.

They are being treated for various injuries at University Hospital.

A 7-year-old boy, identified as Sahir Hartfield, did not make it out. His body was located on the third floor by firefighters.

According to the Newark public safety director, the boy's father, who had already escaped the fire, tried to get back into the burning home from the roof of the house next door.

He was helped down from that roof by firefighters.

In all, three families were displaced from three homes that fall under the Newark Housing Authority.

Families from the other units spent Thursday afternoon looking for what of their belongings could be salvaged.

The Essex County Prosecutors Office is conducting the investigation into what sparked the fire.

ALSO READ | 2 women discovered dead in restaurant day after business owner's body found in car
EMBED More News Videos

Two women were found dead at K & K Jamaican Restaurant and police want to determine if their deaths are connected to a man found dead at a car rental office in Union.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyessex countynewarkhouse firechildren injuries
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
5-year-old boy falls out third-story window of Harlem building
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News