Channel reopened at Port Newark after cargo ship fire killed 2 firefighters

PORT NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The channel at Port Newark is now reopened after the deadly cargo ship fire that took days to get under control.

The Grande Costa D'Avorio itself remains under close watch for any flare-ups, but the fire was declared contained over the weekend.

"Due to the extraordinary, I emphasize that word, efforts of our first responders, I'm happy to report that as of last evening, the main body of the fire aboard the ship has been extinguished, or contained, I think may be a better word. Current firefighting efforts are now focused on cooling down the ships deck to prevent any reigniting," Governor Phil Murphy said.

The flames first erupted Wednesday night.

Left: Wayne Brooks, Jr. and right: Augusto Acabou

Two veteran Newark firefighters died fighting it. Augusto Acabou, 45, and Wayne Brooks, Jr., 49, are set to be laid to rest on Thursday and Friday.

The governor said the ship remains secure.

"In addition, the ship's listing has been reduced and now is now approximately two degrees. The danger zone is five to six degrees. We continue to monitor the air quality and are testing the water quality as well. I cannot thank our firefighters and first responders enough," Murphy said.

Meantime, Senator Charles Schumer says he's pushing for a full investigation and updated safety practices aboard large cargo ships.

The ship generally operates between the U.S. and West Africa. It carries more than 1,200 new and used vehicles and 157 containers. No electric cars or hazardous cargo were on the ship.

