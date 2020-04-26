coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Newark police department analyst remembered

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Funeral services were held in Newark for a key member of the police department's major crimes division.

Fellow police officers lined the street outside a funeral home in Roselle to honor 51-year old Danny Francis.

He spent the last several years as a "criminal intelligence analyst."

Prior to that he worked for 16-years in the Essex County prosecutor's office.

Francis was a father of four, including a 6-year old son.

