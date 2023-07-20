3 people wounded, including 16-year-old boy, in Newark shooting; police seek suspect

The teenage boy is in critical condition, authorities said.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people were shot, including a 16-year-old boy, in Newark Wednesday night.

Officials say the gunfire began at around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Third Street and Central Avenue.

The teenage boy is in critical condition, authorities said.

The other two victims were adult men, according to the Newark Public Safety Director.

Those two men were both taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.