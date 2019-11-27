NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some residents of Newark have been forced from their homes because their landlord failed to comply with a judge's ruling to make repairs on the building's squalid conditions.
The owner of 17 Stratford Place hid behind a flashlight, a hoodie and three armed guards Tuesday night to evade our questions.
We wanted to question him about why 47 families have been living in squalor and why, when a judge ordered him to fix up the place, he didn't.
Earlier those security guards, who looked just real cops, had told us to leave as tenants scurried out.
The whole building was deemed by the city of Newark to be unfit for human habitation.
Last week Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan exposed the horrors of this taxpayer subsidized property, ravaged by rodents, insects and mold.
One wall was literally held together by tape.
"They don't really care about us," said one tenant. "They want us to live like that. Cause they don't have to live like that."
But now finally, the tenants don't either. After the city brought the landlord to court last week, a judge ordered him to make repairs by Monday.
He didn't, so at his expense, he has to put his tenants up in a hotel room starting Tuesday.
The city said the landlord claimed to have just purchased the building and had promised to abate the violations quickly.
But a Newark official tells Eyewitness News the only thing that has changed is the shell company on paper, and that the actual ownership hasn't changed at all.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Newark shuts down building infested with rodents, roaches and mold
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News