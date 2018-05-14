Police investigating deaths of neighbors fatally shot in Bushwick

Police are investigating the deaths of two next door neighbors who were found murdered in their homes at a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn.

Authorities say 54-year-old Basil Gray was found fatally shot Sunday inside his home at the Bushwick Houses. Family members had not heard from him since last week and called 911.

Police believe his death is linked to that of his neighbor, 62-year-old Ana Devalle, who was found bound and shot in the head on Friday.

Investigators say Gray may have heard the gunshots next door and was killed after going to check on his neighbor.

Gray lived alone on the fifth floor and was found lying on the floor unconscious with gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the man died Friday.

"It is a strong possibility that he died on the same date and approximate time as his female neighbor," NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Kemper said.

A weapon was not recovered in the man's apartment. Police also did not find any signs of robbery in his unit.

As for Devalle's apartment, there was a small amount of money missing from Friday's incident.

Police conducted door-to-door searches within the Bushwick Houses to ensure the safety of residents and questioned everyone in the building.

Officers are also stepping up patrols to reassure residents, but the community is obviously on edge.

