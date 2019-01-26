NFL linebacker charged with attacking NYPD sergeant in Queens after allegedly dodging cab fare

This is a 2018 photo of Trevor Bates of the Detroit Lions NFL football team.

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was charged Saturday with attacking an NYPD sergeant in a Queens police precinct after he allegedly refused to pay for his taxi ride, the Queens District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

A yellow cab driver called police around 1:30 a.m. and said the NFL player, who was staying at a Hampton Inn near LaGuardia Airport, refused to pay his $32 fare.

Police arrested 25-year-old Bates and took him to the 115th Precinct. Police told Bates he would receive a desk appearance ticket before he was allowed to leave, but the DA's office said Bates became increasingly agitated.

As NYPD Sergeant James O'Brien attempted to calm him down, Bate allegedly punched him in the face, the DA said. Police then used a Taster in order to subdue him.

Sgt. O'Brien was transported to a local Queens hospital, where he was treated for a concussion. He also needed three stitches over his left eye.

Bates was charged with second-degree assault, obstructing governmental administration, theft of services and resisting arrest.

