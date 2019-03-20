New Jersey high school basketball coach fired after accusations of sexual contact

A high school coach is facing sex charges in New Jersey.

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey high school coach has been fired and faces charges following accusations of sexual contact with two teenagers.

Prosecutors say 37-year-old Marcelle Williams engaged in sex acts with two teenagers, between 16 and 18 years old, on several occasions dating back to November of last year.

Williams, who was a coach and teacher's aide in Teaneck, is charged with criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arrested Monday following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit and the Teaneck Police Department.

Williams, a Teaneck graduate on championship teams in the 1990s, had just completed his first coaching season. The team went 21-7, reaching the sectional finals.

