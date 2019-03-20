TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey high school coach has been fired and faces charges following accusations of sexual contact with two teenagers.
Prosecutors say 37-year-old Marcelle Williams engaged in sex acts with two teenagers, between 16 and 18 years old, on several occasions dating back to November of last year.
Williams, who was a coach and teacher's aide in Teaneck, is charged with criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arrested Monday following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit and the Teaneck Police Department.
Williams, a Teaneck graduate on championship teams in the 1990s, had just completed his first coaching season. The team went 21-7, reaching the sectional finals.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
New Jersey high school basketball coach fired after accusations of sexual contact
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News