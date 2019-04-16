Ridgewood police officer accused of attempting to sexually assault 15-year-old girl

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey police officer was accused of attempting to lure and sexually assault a 15-year-old girl.Police said 28-year-old Peter Tuchol, Jr., of Waldwick, was charged with attempted endangering the welfare of a child, luring, attempted sexual assault and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, among other charges.According police, Tuchol engaged in online conversations with investigators who were posing as a 15-year-old girl. Officials said the suspect then arranged a meeting with the purported 15-year-old girl to engage in sex.Police executed a search warrant on Tuchol's home and seized controlled dangerous substances, specifically anabolic steroids.Tuchol was then arrested in Ridgewood Township, Bergen County.Although Tuchol lives in Waldwick, officials said he works for the Ridgewood Police Department as a patrol officer.----------