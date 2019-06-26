New Jersey couple goes missing while on vacation in Barbados

HOLETOWN BEACH, Barbados (WABC) -- A couple from New Jersey vacationing in Barbados has been reported missing.

Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, of Montclair, were last seen proceeding out to sea on a jet ski at Holetown Beach on Monday, authorities say.

The couple was wearing life jackets but never returned to shore.

When the jet ski operator became concerned, they contacted other operators to carry out a search, but neither the couple or the jet ski were found.

The couple was scheduled to leave Barbados on June 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or contact the nearest police station.

