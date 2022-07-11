New Jersey deli owner goes viral on TikTok for making great sandwiches

"I was always known as 'The Deli Guy,' but now The Deli Guy is getting known as The Deli Guy," said Schnorrbusch.
Schnorrbusch, the owner of Parkwood Deli on Erie Ave. in Midland Park is already considered Mr. Personality around town, but now the 56-year-old has nearly 500,000 followers and nearly six million views on TikTok after his 20-year-old son, Tyler decided to share his dad with the world.
"It's my son's idea, totally his idea. Totally into social media. Told me to make a sandwich, a couple of hundred thousand hits. Make another sandwich - a couple more hundred thousand hits. And there it was," Schnorrbusch said.
He has owned the deli for more than 20 years - his 80-year-old mother, Lucille, is right there with him, cooking in the kitchen.
"All the kids come in, they love him. They want to see Mr. TikTok, the deli man," said Schnorrbusch's mother, Lucille.
While it's his food that makes his deli a hit, he says it's his passion that makes him successful.
"I feel in life if you do anything, if your passion is into it and you want to be successful, you can make bologna sandwiches, you can make chicken parm sandwiches. If you really love what you do, you'll be successful," Schnorrbusch added.
It is the pride in what he does that has made him a social media sensation.
