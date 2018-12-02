HOLMDEL, New Jersey (WABC) --It was a coming together they never imagined or dreamed would happen this way - on Sunday, mourners filled Holmdel Funeral Home for services for the Caneiro family. They were murdered inside their Colts Neck New Jersey home November 20th.
Keith was found fatally shot outside, his wife, Jennifer shot and stabbed inside along with the couple's kids Jesse and Sophia who had also been stabbed.
Right now, memorial for Caneiro family. Relatives saying “The passing of these four beautiful people was tragic, sudden & incomprehensible and like you, we are heartbroken. May we take comfort in the wonderful memories & incredible moments of joy they gave to all of us.” @abc7ny pic.twitter.com/fD0dOqJkkW— Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) December 2, 2018
Keith's older brother, Paul allegedly carried out the evil act and set Keith's home on fire and then authorities say tried to hide evidence by also setting his own house on fire.
Paul's family was there, but wasn't hurt.
Prosecutors say the motive for the cold blooded slayings was money - the bothers owned two businesses together in Asbury Park.
However, Sunday was about honoring and paying tribute to Keith, Jennifer, 11-year-old Jesse and 8-year-old Sophia.
Loved ones issued a statement saying,
"The passing of these four beautiful people was tragic, sudden and incomprehensible and like you, we are heartbroken. May we take comfort in the wonderful memories and incredible moments of joy they gave to all of us."
Jennifer's sister told mourners that 'Jennifer was was a force of nature, who was devoted to her family, calling Keith the go-to-guy, especially when it came to pizza, which made everyone laugh.' She said Jessie was compassionate and extraordinary and Sophia was vibrant and determined.
