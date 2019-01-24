New Jersey man killed in mixing machine accident at New York cheese company

Police say a 41-year-old New Jersey man has died after a workplace accident with a mixing machine at a New York cheese company.

The Orangetown Police Department in Rockland County says officers were called to the Icco Cheese Company in Orangeburg on Jan. 15 to investigate an accident. An employee, Edwin Nunez of Patterson, New Jersey, was found inside a mixing machine that was assigned as his work station.

Paramedics pronounced Nunez dead at the scene.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Icco Cheese Company makes bread crumbs as well as grated Italian-style cheeses.

