A New Jersey man turned the tables on a gunman brandishing a weapon outside his home Wednesday night, fatally shooting the 29-year-old man.It happened on Farm Lane in Bound Brook, where police say they received a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. of shots fired and a gunshot victim.Upon arrival, Bound Brook police officers located a man outside the residence who has since been identified as 29-year-old Terrence Coulanges, of Old Bridge, who was rushed to an area trauma center where he succumbed to his injuries.Authorities say the preliminary investigation has indicated that the resident and Coulanges knew each other, and that Coulanges had arrived at the residence and attempted to make contact with the man.It is alleged that Coulanges brandished a semi-automatic handgun, sparking a physical altercation that ensued near a patio area. Police say the resident was able to gain control of the handgun and fire at Coulanges.The investigation is being treated as an isolated incident, and the purpose and motive of Coulanges' presence on the property is under investigation.An autopsy is being performed by the New Jersey Regional Medical Examiner's Office in Newark, New Jersey to determine the cause and manner of death.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Bound Brook Police Department at (732) 356-0800.----------