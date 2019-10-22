Shooting near New Jersey high school prompts lockdown, victim runs to school for help

BRICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey high school was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a teenager was shot near the building and ran into the school for help.Officers responded to Brick Memorial High School just before 2 p.m. to a report of shots fired with one victim.Authorities say school Resource Officer Timothy McCarthy was on scene already, and officers in the area responded immediately.The school was checked and is in the process of being cleared.The investigation revealed that the shooting did not occur inside the school, but approximately 1/4 of a mile down the road. The victim, who received a non-life threatening wound, ran to the school for help.The victim is currently at the hospital with their parents receiving treatment.The school was on lockdown while police worked on releasing children and staff safely.----------