New Jersey state trooper arrested on child porn charge

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey state trooper was arrested Thursday for allegedly engaging in a sexually explicit email exchange with an adult woman about a pre-teen girl, during which the trooper and the woman allegedly exchanged sexually explicit photos, including a photo of the young girl.

Police say 47-year-old Trooper Jeffrey Reitz, of Williamstown, was arrested on a charge of third-degree possession of child pornography.

Reitz, who is assigned to the Commercial Carrier Safety Inspection Unit, has been suspended by the New Jersey State Police.

It is alleged that on December 31, 2014, Reitz engaged in a sexually explicit email exchange with an adult woman, during which the woman proposed that he sexually assault a pre-teen girl.

It is also alleged that Reitz asked for a photo of the girl, and the woman responded by emailing Reitz a sexually explicit photo of the girl.

Reitz allegedly sent photos of his genitals to the woman, both before and after the woman sent the sexually explicit photo of the girl.

Authorities say Reitz's participation in the email exchange with the woman was discovered much later, as the result of evidence seized in a separate investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Reitz was charged in an investigation by the Division of Criminal Justice Financial and Computer Crimes Bureau.

For more information on the complaint filed against Reitz click here.

Third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in state prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

