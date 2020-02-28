NEW YORK -- New Jersey Transit trains are operating on or close to schedule following an earlier signal issue at Penn Station.
The delays started since 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
NJ Transit says bus and private carriers continue to accept tickets and passes, however, as of 9 p.m., PATH trains are no longer accepting tickets and passes.
NJT says the delays were due to signal issues in and out of Penn Station.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
New Jersey Transit operating on or close to schedule following earlier signal issue at Penn Station
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News