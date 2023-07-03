Amtrak signal issues causing limited service for NJ Transit rail service

Amtrak signal issues are impacting anyone traveling via NJ Transit North Jersey Coastline and Northeast Corridor rail service.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Amtrak signal issues are impacting anyone traveling via New Jersey Transit rail service on Monday.

New Jersey Coastline service is suspended between New York's Penn Station and Rahway and there's limited service between Woodbridge and Bay Head.

Bus service is being provided between Rahway and Woodbridge.

Meanwhile, Northeast Corridor rail service is operating limited service between Penn Station New York and Trenton.

NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street-NY and NJ TRANSIT bus and private carriers.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.