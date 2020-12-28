New Jersey coronavirus update: NJ long-term care facilities to receive 1st COVID vaccinations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9109206" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diana Rocco has the latest on the investigation into the COVID vaccine fraud.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey has lost more than 7,200 residents at long-term care facilities to COVID-19, and that's why they are among the first in line to get vaccinated.The state is preparing to vaccinate 125,000 of those residents in the coming weeks, with 90 facilities expecting to get access to the drugs this week, but the vaccinations are happening a week late after the state missed a federal paperwork deadline.New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli gave a number of explanations for the delay. One was a confusion about just how many doses the state would be getting from the federal government, adding computer systems at some facilities were outdated as they tried to compile information about who would get the drugs.Governor Phil Murphy says they didn't want to submit an incomplete plan."Our overall vaccination plan for individuals living in high-risk, congregate settings is comprehensive and inclusive, and it goes far beyond the plans for serving just nursing homes that other states have," Murphy said. "No state right now in America other than New Jersey is as prepared to vaccinate these highly vulnerable residents."Over the weekend, a doctor at Essex County Hospital was the first in Newark to get the Moderna vaccine -- that's the second one approved by the FDA.The same vaccine will start going out in Paterson on Monday to long-term care residents and staff as well as hospital workers.In Old Bridge, Gov. Murphy will be at the Roosevelt Care Center this morning to witness the first vaccinations.