Multiple vehicles go up in flames at business in North Bergen

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Multiple cars went up in flames behind a North Bergen business.

The cars and other debris caught fire off 91st Street, on the Fairview border, at around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as thick smoke and heavy flames shot into the air before firefighters arrived.

At least a half dozen cars burned, as well as other debris in the parking lot.



Firefighters stretched a hose line from 91st Street as they battled the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

