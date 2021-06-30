Multiple vehicles go up in flames at business in North Bergen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10841309" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Long Branch announced it will be postponing its July 4 fireworks due to a large beach party last weekend that was packed with out-of-towners.

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Multiple cars went up in flames behind a North Bergen business.The cars and other debris caught fire off 91st Street, on the Fairview border, at around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as thick smoke and heavy flames shot into the air before firefighters arrived.At least a half dozen cars burned, as well as other debris in the parking lot.Firefighters stretched a hose line from 91st Street as they battled the blaze.No injuries were reported.----------