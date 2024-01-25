NTSB releases preliminary report on Upper West Side subway train collision, derailment

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Thursday into the derailment of a No. 1 subway train earlier this month.

A northbound New York City Transit train collided with a northbound train on the 1 line just north of the 96th Street station on Jan. 4.

About 22 passengers and three crew members suffered minor injuries.

In interviews with NTSB investigators, the flagger directing the train said he lost radio communications with the transit system supervisor operating the controls of the sixth railcar near the 96th Street station.

The supervisor did not receive the flagger's instruction to stop, the train passed by a signal requiring a stop at the end of the 96th Street station platform, and the collision occurred.

The track in the area was equipped with trip-stops, which activate a train's emergency brakes if the train passes through a signal requiring a stop.

Because the brakes on the first five railcars had been cut out, emergency brakes could not be activated by the trip-stop.

The NTSB will now focus on NYC Transit's operating procedures when moving bad order cars, radio communication procedures, mechanical procedures when placing a revenue train in bad order status, and the lack of federal requirements for railcar event recorders on FTA regulated properties.

