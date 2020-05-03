Nurse visiting from out of state fights off attempted rapist in Manhattan

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A nurse visiting from out of state is recovering after she was followed into her apartment building by a man and brutally attacked.

The incident happened on Friday around 9:00 p.m. in Hamilton Heights on 149th Street.

According to police, once inside, the man punched the 32-year-old woman in the face and attempted to remove her pants.

Officers say the victim was able to fight off the perpetrator, and he fled with her cellphone.

The victim suffered pain and bruising but has refused medical attention.

Police say she was in town to help out in the fight against COVID-19.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

