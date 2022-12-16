Former press secretary sues AG James for not firing her chief of staff amid sexual harassment probe

Khan resigned in late November amidst a probe into his alleged sexual harassment of multiple fellow, former employees.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NY Attorney General Letitia James is being accused of continuing to employee her former chief of staff following allegations of sexual assault.

The New York Times says the AG's former deputy press secretary, Sofia Quintanar, has filed a lawsuit against James, her campaign, the office of the attorney general and Ibrahim Khan.

The New York times says Quintanar claimed Khan groped and kissed her, and at least one other person, against their will.

Khan grabbed Quinatar's shoulder aggressively outside of a bar at a Brooklyn political fundraiser back in November 2021, Quintanar said.

She told the Times that Khan "stuck his tongue down her throat"

Khan has denied the allegations against him. James' office has said she was unaware of his conduct, but does believe the accusers.

