NY Gov. Hochul proposes dedicated task force in plan to combat series of retail thefts across NYC

GRAND CONCOURSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- In the fight to stop shoplifting and help prevent stores from shutting down across New York City, Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing a $45 million effort to stop retail theft and property crime.

Gov. Hochul announced the effort Wednesday morning in Lower Manhattan as a measure to put an end to the shameless, greedy epidemic of retail theft that started during the pandemic.

"I'm putting money toward our state police, $25 million to have a specialized retail theft unit in state police, $15 million for prosecutors and local law enforcement to go after them," she stated. "$5 million for our efforts to help small businesses get security measures."

These new measures include a newly established smash-and-grab task force, criminal penalties against those who resell stolen goods online, and tax credits for small business to increase security measures.

Gov. Hochul is also phasing an initiative rolled out by the Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz last year that aims to issue trespass notices to deal with repeat shoplifters and harassment.

"I wanted a way to make sure that there was a warning," said Katz. "If you come back you're going to be arrested and we're withdrawing your privilege to be in our establishment."

Small business owners are rallying behind the governor, especially when it comes to security.

"We had a shoplifter in the store, and we had to escort him out of the store four times," said Nallely de Jesus, who is a supermarket owner. "He was trying to shoplift the fifth time; he got upset and threatened us that he was going to come in with a gun."

And he did, as shown in surveillance footage taken from the Associated Supermarket in the Grand Concourse section of the Bronx.

"We see him come back with a clear plastic bag through the front doors, and he's got a rifle," said de Jesus. "Not even like a nine-millimeter. No, he's got a whole rifle. And he's looking for my brother. And some of the staff members saw the gun and they started screaming."

The plan has a $45 million price tag, which is part of the governor's 2025 budget proposal.

