Former NY gym teacher admits luring girls to make sex videos

BINGHAMTON, New York -- A former gym teacher has admitted pretending to be a teenage boy and persuading three girls to record sexual acts so he could watch them.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Justin Hobbie pleaded guilty Thursday in Binghamton's federal courthouse to three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

He's being held in Cayuga County Jail until sentencing Dec. 19.

Prosecutors say Hobbie was a gym teacher at Cooperstown Junior-Senior High School when he committed his crimes between 2015 and 2018.

Court records don't say whether the girls were students there.

Prosecutors say Hobbie persuaded young teenage girls to make videos of sexual acts and send them to him via Kik and Snapchat social media apps.

