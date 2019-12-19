New York school bus driver accused of driving drunk with kids on board

SOMERS, New York (WABC) -- A bus driver in Westchester County is under arrest and accused of driving a school bus while drunk.
Police say 61-year-old William Mendez was transporting students from Somers Intermediate School Wednesday in Somers when he was pulled over.
Authorities say Mendez's blood alcohol was .22, nearly 3 times the legal limit.
Mendez is now charged with DWI and Aggravated DWI under Leandra's Law.
