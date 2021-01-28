Video shows man physically, verbally abusing children on Bronx subway platform

FORDHAM MANOR, Bronx (WABC) -- An adult male was caught on video physically and verbally abusing two children on a subway platform in the Bronx.

The incident happened at Jerome Avenue and East Fordham Road Train Station on the downtown platform at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Facebook video shows an adult male sitting in between two children, yelling at them and being visibly angry.

At multiple times, he is seen yanking the children's hair and physically abusing them.

"That's messed up," Bronx resident Roberto Melendez said. "That wrong, why would you do that do a child?"

Another resident who saw the video said "it's abuse, no question about it."

Bronx Community Advocate Tony Herbert is asking New Yorkers to help identify the two young boys and the older male seen on the train platform.

"The kids can be blatantly seen very scared of the male who we don't know if he is their father, relative or friend," Herbet said. "What we do know is those kids aren't safe, and if this guy can feel comfortable enough to beat on them in public, I am afraid of what could be happening at home."
Herbert is also in the middle of advising a 31-year-old female victim who was assaulted in Harlem because she turned down a males offer to pay for her wine.
"I am in tears and feeling all levels of anger watching this video where this guy is terrorizing these kids and hurting them," he said. "I am a father of three boys, and seeing this abuse screams we need to help and protect them. Someone got to know them if we can just get the video out to the public. Maybe their mother doesn't know he is doing this to them."

The Administration for Children's Services released a statement on the incident.

"Our top priority is protecting the safety and wellbeing of all children in New York City. We are investigating this case with the NYPD."

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

