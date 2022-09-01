Firefighters battle blaze at Manhattan apartment building

Shannon Sohn is in Newscopter 7 over a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in SoHo, Manhattan.

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out at an apartment building in Manhattan Thursday afternoon.

Newscopter 7 was above the scene and captured smoke billowing from the six-story apartment building located at 105 Wooster Street near Prince Street in SoHo.

The two-alarm fire started in an apartment on the sixth floor around 4:30 p.m. and quickly spread to the roof.

Over 100 firefighters and 25 units responded to the fire.

All visible fire has been extinguished, but units are still operating at the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

