Man wanted in attempted rape of woman in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused of trying to rape a woman in Brooklyn.

The incident happened Saturday just before 8:30 a.m. near Woodbine Street and Ridgewood Place in Bushwick.

Police say a 30-year-old woman was walking her dog, when a stranger approached from behind, put her in a chokehold and forced her to the ground.

They say the attacker continued to strangle the victim, then sexually assaulted her before running off.

The woman suffered injuries to her neck and face and was later treated at the hospital.

Police describe the suspect as approximately 30 years old, 5'8'', medium build, black hair in dreads, with a mustache and chin hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with a rose design on the front, a black t-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Authorities released clear surveillance video of the suspect prior to the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

