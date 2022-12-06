Suspect charged with hate crime in BB gun shooting of father, 7-year-old son outside Kosher market

A suspect is charged with a hate crime in a BB gun shooting of a father and his 7-year-old son outside of a Kosher supermarket on Staten Island.

MEIERS CORNERS, Staten Island (WABC) -- A suspect is charged with a hate crime in a BB gun shooting of a father and his 7-year-old son outside of a Kosher supermarket on Staten Island.

Jason Kish, 25, is charged with hate crime assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, reckless endangerment and misdemeanor assault.

Police say he was inside of a black Ford Mustang on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. as it approached the Island Kosher Supermarket on Victory Boulevard in Meiers Corners.

Investigators said a 32-year-old man and his 7-year-old son were wearing yarmulkes as they stood outside of the store.

Someone inside the vehicle shot them with a BB gun before the car drove off.

One of the BBs grazed the child's ear and another struck the father's coat. Both of the victims refused medical attention.

ALSO READ | Thieves targeting holiday season visitors in Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.