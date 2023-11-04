Woman's body found inside box in Brooklyn apartment

Police say the woman's son is in custody after she was found inside a box in her apartment.

PROSPECT-LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman's body was found inside a box in her Brooklyn apartment.

Police made the discovery while responding to a 911 call on Linden Boulevard in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

The 67-year-old woman shared the apartment with her son, who is now in custody.

Police have not determined the cause of death, but say there were no signs of trauma on her body.

ALSO READ | Suspect wanted in Brooklyn double murder of father and son killed in confrontation with police

Suspect in Brooklyn double murder killed in confrontation with police Anthony Carlo has more on the face-off between the suspect and the NYPD.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.