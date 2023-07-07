Double-decker tour bus was speeding when it collided with MTA bus, preliminary investigation shows

Dozens of people were injured after a double-decker tour bus crashed into an MTA bus in Manhattan Thursday night, according to officials. Josh Einiger has the breaking details.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- According to MTA President Richard Davey, a preliminary investigation shows that a double-decker tour bus was speeding when it collided with an MTA bus, injuring dozens in Manhattan on Thursday night.

The FDNY says the Topview NYC bus crashed into the MTA bus on 1st Ave and E. 23rd Street around 7 p.m. The impact blew out the windows of the tour bus, but because it was a commercial coach liner, it absorbed much of the shock.

At first glance, it looked like the MTA bus was rear-ended by the tour bus, but Davey tells Eyewitness News there were multiple points of impact.

"What we do know is that the speed was so fast that the tour bus actually hit our MTA bus twice, bounced off, and came back," he said.

The MTA says there were about 20 people on the X38 express when the fully-loaded tour bus charged up 1st Avenue, ran the light, and t-boned the MTA bus.

First responders rescued passengers from the upper deck of the tour bus. Others were hobbling, holding their injuries as EMS workers helped them to safety.

In all, 36 were taken to the hospital and 10 were treated at the scene.

The mangled MTA bus is now stored at the bus depot in the Bronx.

"Certainly for any of our buses, we want to make sure they're protected. Last night's incident tells the story about that particular tour operator. We took some statement from the tour bus who said that he'd been driving erratically or worse," Davey said.

The driver of the MTA bus is a 15-year veteran and the MTA says he has a great track record. As for the double-decker driver, the MTA says he was cited for blowing a red light.

Eyewitness News reached out to Topview Sightseeing, who operates the tour bus, and they declined to comment.

As for MTA's driver, Davey says their protocol requires that their drivers complete a post-action test to ensure they were fit for duty.

Despite the damage, officials say the MTA bus is repairable. There is no word yet on what it will cost, but they say given the facts, taxpayers will not bear the financial burden.

