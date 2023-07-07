At least 40 people injured after double-decker tour bus collides with MTA bus in Manhattan: FDNY

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Dozens of people were injured after a double-decker tour bus rear ended an MTA bus in Manhattan Thursday night, according to officials.

According to the FDNY, a Topview NYC double-decker tour bus rear ended an MTA bus on 1st Ave and E. 23rd Street.

Both vehicles t-boned at the intersection, leaving at least 40 pedestrians injured.

Passengers were being transported from both vehicles.

The MTA bus was standing room only at the time of the incident.

The incident is active and ongoing. Victims are still being transported.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

