2 injured when car crashes onto Upper West Side pedestrian path

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a car flipped off the Henry Hudson Parkway.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday near 103rd Street and flipped entirely on its hood near the shoreline of the Hudson River.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the crash.

An investigation is underway.