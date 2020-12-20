weather

Will the Tri-State area see a white Christmas?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With winter officially beginning Monday, does that guarantee a white Christmas?

Although it felt like winter last week from the major nor'easter storm, Meteorologist Amy Freeze says some may see light snow in the higher elevations of the Tri-State area. However, most will experience rain and blustery winds on Christmas Day.

A quick system moves through Monday, bringing a light wintry mix that night into Tuesday morning.

Click here for the latest AccuWeather Forecast

The Christmas Eve forecast appears to be clear and mostly sunny with temperatures in the high-30s Wednesday.

THE VAULT: March Blizzard of 1993
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett reports.



Then on Thursday, Santa will have to watch for visibility and Rudolph will need extra-bright LED enforcements as fog rolls in Christmas day. The system will likely cause a round of mild air, rain and thunderstorms for most of the Tri-State area.

Eventually, the cold air surging in behind the storm will cause some of that rain to turn into snow, and several areas -- especially the Appalachian Mountains -- will likely see another round of heavy snow.

WATCH NOW: Timelapse shows nor'easter snow engulfing toys on NY deck
EMBED More News Videos

Ron Murphy of Apalachin, New York, found a fun way to demonstrate the dramatic buildup of snow that was brought by a nor'easter.



----------
*Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorkconnecticutnew jerseyaccuweatherwintersnowchristmasweatherrainchristmas eve
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm-up on the way
List of top December snowstorms to hit Central Park
NYC life bounces back after snowstorm
NYC school buildings reopening Friday; outdoor dining resumes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver killed after slamming into sanitation truck in Brooklyn
4 correction officers brutally assaulted by inmate in unprovoked attack
Stimulus bill vote likely today after deal removes obstacle
Fears of UK's mutant COVID-19 strain prompt flight bans
17-year-old graduates from University of Houston
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out
TSA screens 1M over 2 consecutive days amid pandemic
Show More
70-year-old Taco Bell employee surprised with tip of a lifetime
COVID Live Updates: Moderna vaccine doses to be shipped to NY Sunday
5 teens form human chain to rescue kids after sledding into pond
2 suspects wanted after swastika, other graffiti found spray-painted on side of NYC yeshiva
NYC alternate side parking rules changes for Christmas week
More TOP STORIES News