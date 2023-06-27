In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we break down everything you need to know about congestion pricing and its potential impact.

Extra Time: What you need to know about congestion pricing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we break down everything you need to know about congestion pricing and its potential impact.

The idea of congestion pricing in Manhattan has been toyed with for decades, but really kicked into high gear back in 2019.

The pandemic and legislative roadblocks since then had advocates wondering if this was really just a pipe dream, but today, congestion pricing is firmly back in the realm of reality.

It's a controversial and sometimes confusing proposition, so we dig into the important details with the help of Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

Airport delays and cancellations

From the driver's seat to the cockpit, chaos continued at area airports on Tuesday. Between flights canceled and delayed by storms over the last few days, a lot of people are trying to get to their destination, but planes that are flying are already filled to capacity. Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger was live at LaGuardia.

NYC public schools academic trends

Tuesday was the last day of school for New York City public schools, the nation's largest public district. The numbers suggest kids aren't absorbing what they're learning as well as they did pre-pandemic, and it's even worse when you look back a decade. Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter spoke with the Executive Director of the Newark Trust for Education Ronald Chaluisán about the disturbing trend in test scores and the future of remote learning.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.