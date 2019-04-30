NYC Councilman Andy King facing new harassment charges

Ken Rosato has details on the allegations surrounding Andy King.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A New York City councilman is facing new harassment charges one year after he was forced to take sensitivity training.

City Council is moving forward with disciplinary proceedings against Bronx Councilman Andy King for creating a hostile work environment.

King is also accused of allowing his wife to harass one of his staffers and misusing city resources.

King underwent sensitivity training last year after being accused of giving unwanted attention to a female staffer.

